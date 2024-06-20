Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sham trial is Belarusian strongman’s latest attempt to silence critics — even those living abroad

By David Roger Marples, Professor, Russian and East European History, University of Alberta
Twenty political analysts are on trial in absentia in Belarus, accused of trying to overthrow the 30-year regime of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

All live outside Belarus. The accusation links them to exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

What is the purpose of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A British ‘supermajority’ is nonsense – but a Labour landslide still has consequences
~ More people are taking a mortgage over 40 years - what this means for young people’s finances
~ RSPCA Assured: animal welfare labels are a hollow money-maker for supermarkets
~ The SNP’s focus on social energy tariffs is welcome, but it will take more than this to cut bills
~ How the UK’s social security system stopped tackling poverty
~ Should we ditch BMI and use the ‘body roundness index’ instead?
~ Nigel Farage’s Reform is in line for hundreds of thousands in public funding if it wins seats in the election
~ Why animal ethics matters for tackling climate change
~ US kicks off debate on conscription as other Nato members introduce drafts
~ Ukraine recap: Putin love-in with Kim Jong-un contrasts with western disarray over peace plan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter