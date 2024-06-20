Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso Junta Again Suspends TV News Broadcasts

By Human Rights Watch
The decision by Burkina Faso's media regulatory body to suspend broadcasts of the French news network TV5 is the latest attempt to crack down on independent media and access to information in the West African country.Since seizing power in 2022, Burkina Faso’s military authorities have suspended media outlets and harassed and intimidated journalists, including by threatening to conscript them into the armed forces.On June 18, Idrissa Ouédraogo, head of the Superior Council for Communication (Conseil supérieur de la communication) announced the suspension of TV5 for…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A British ‘supermajority’ is nonsense – but a Labour landslide still has consequences
~ More people are taking a mortgage over 40 years - what this means for young people’s finances
~ RSPCA Assured: animal welfare labels are a hollow money-maker for supermarkets
~ The SNP’s focus on social energy tariffs is welcome, but it will take more than this to cut bills
~ How the UK’s social security system stopped tackling poverty
~ Should we ditch BMI and use the ‘body roundness index’ instead?
~ Nigel Farage’s Reform is in line for hundreds of thousands in public funding if it wins seats in the election
~ Why animal ethics matters for tackling climate change
~ US kicks off debate on conscription as other Nato members introduce drafts
~ Ukraine recap: Putin love-in with Kim Jong-un contrasts with western disarray over peace plan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter