Human Rights Observatory

AU: Roll Out Civilian Protection Mission, Ensure Sudan Probe

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The African Union logo outside the AU headquarters building in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.  © 2021 REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri (Nairobi) – The African Union (AU) should work with the United Nations to deploy a civilian protection mission to address ongoing atrocities across Sudan, notably in Darfur, and act to ensure strong human rights investigations, Human Rights Watch said today. The AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) member states meeting on June 21, 2024, should commit to concrete steps to keep civilians safe and ensure accountability as the risk of further atrocities…


© Human Rights Watch -
