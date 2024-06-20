Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Conflict in Burkina Faso Jeopardizing Education

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Primary school girls lie on the floor of their classroom during an emergency attack simulation in Dori, Sahel region, Burkina Faso, February 3, 2020. By early March 2020, over 2,500 schools had closed in Burkina Faso due to the armed conflict. © 2020 Olympia De Maismont/Getty Images Burkina Faso experienced an upsurge in attacks on students, teachers and schools in 2022 and 2023, according to a report released today by the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA), a partner organization of Human Rights Watch.The report cited over…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Goema superstar: how composer Mac McKenzie reshaped the sound of Cape Town
~ Ten seats where Reform poses a threat to the Tories
~ Elephants use the tips of their trunks to grasp things with great precision – how this can help robotic design
~ Global pandemic treaty will help fight future threats: top negotiator on how talks are going
~ South Africa’s foreign policy: a unity government must be practical in a turbulent world
~ Mathias Esteban: “Trans visibility is always important, not only this month”
~ A groundbreaking discovery: how we found remnants of Earth’s primordial crust near Perth
~ Plaid Cymru makes election call for the return of Welsh artefacts held in England
~ House of the Dragon: if dragons were real, how might fire-breathing work?
~ We’re using drones to map the temperatures of lizards and this could boost reptile conservation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter