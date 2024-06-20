Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plaid Cymru makes election call for the return of Welsh artefacts held in England

By Jane Henderson, Professor of Conservation, Cardiff University
I was not surprised to see Plaid Cymru address culture and heritage as a core manifesto issue in the election. As the party of Wales with an aspiration for greater devolution, Plaid recognises the role of cultural institutions in building identity and pride, as seen in its manifesto calls for Welsh control of TV station S4C or for Wales to be represented independently at Eurovision.

Plaid’s manifesto identifies that cultural organisations are at a “critical” level of risk that threatens their existence. Funding for the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
