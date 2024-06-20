Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Arundhati Roy ‘anti-terror’ charge part of a push to silence Modi’s critics

By Nitasha Kaul, Chair professor, University of Westminster
Narendra Modi recently won a third term as Indian prime minister after his BJP was party was returned to power, albeit as part of a minority government leading the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition. Having expected to win another majority from which to pursue his Hindu nationalist – or Hindutva – agenda, Modi will have to operate within the constraints of a considerably reduced mandate.

His…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A groundbreaking discovery: how we found remnants of Earth’s primordial crust near Perth
~ Plaid Cymru makes election call for the return of Welsh artefacts held in England
~ House of the Dragon: if dragons were real, how might fire-breathing work?
~ We’re using drones to map the temperatures of lizards and this could boost reptile conservation
~ Groundbreaking cancer treatment may trigger more cancer – but here’s why you shouldn’t worry
~ How to stay safe during lightning storms – summer is the highest-risk season
~ Ferns and flowers bribe helpful ant defenders with nectar, but ferns developed this ability much later – our study shows why
~ Arborglyphs – Basque immigrant sheepherders left their marks on aspen trees in the American West
~ Making art is a uniquely human act, and one that provides a wellspring of health benefits
~ Boost your immune system with this centuries-old health hack: Vaccines
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter