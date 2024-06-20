Arborglyphs – Basque immigrant sheepherders left their marks on aspen trees in the American West
By John Bieter, Professor of History, Boise State University
Cheryl Oestreicher, Professor and Head of Special Collections and Archives for Albertsons Library, Boise State University
Iñaki Arrieta Baro, Librarian and Head of the Jon Bilbao Basque Library, University of Nevada, Reno
Herders carved names, slogans, nude silhouettes and more into the trees around them during lonely seasons in the mountains. Now, researchers rush to find and record the arborglyphs before they disappear.
