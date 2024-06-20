Tolerance.ca
Victoria’s $1.2 billion school tutoring program has not ‘significantly improved’ learning. How could it work better?

By Jordana Hunter, School Education Program Director, Grattan Institute
Amy Haywood, Deputy Program Director, Grattan’s Education Program
The Victorian Auditor-General has just released an audit of Victoria’s A$1.2 billion tutoring program designed to help struggling students post-COVID.

The report found the program “did not significantly improve students’ learning compared to similar non-tutored students” in 2023.

