Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Leadership and teamwork at high altitude: seven lessons from Everest

By Edurne Pasabán Lizarribal, Profesora asociada, IE University
Borja Santos Porras, Vice Dean and Professor of Practice - IE School of politics, economics and global affairs, IE University
Climbing a mountain is a journey not only of physical endurance, but also of profound personal and collective growth. Whether scaling the world’s highest peaks or undertaking a multi-day trek, these expeditions can teach us massive amounts about leadership in our day to day lives.

When we talk about leadership we often think of a strong, singular leader at the front of the group, but embarking on a mountain expedition is impossible without a strong and united team. An ambitious goal requires a dedicated and cohesive group with a shared vision.

1. Find your common purpose

The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
