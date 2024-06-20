Leadership and teamwork at high altitude: seven lessons from Everest
By Edurne Pasabán Lizarribal, Profesora asociada, IE University
Borja Santos Porras, Vice Dean and Professor of Practice - IE School of politics, economics and global affairs, IE University
Climbing a mountain is a journey not only of physical endurance, but also of profound personal and collective growth. Whether scaling the world’s highest peaks or undertaking a multi-day trek, these expeditions can teach us massive amounts about leadership in our day to day lives.
When we talk about leadership we often think of a strong, singular leader at the front of the group, but embarking on a mountain expedition is impossible without a strong and united team. An ambitious goal requires a dedicated and cohesive group with a shared vision.
1. Find your common purpose…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, June 20, 2024