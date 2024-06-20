Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is phonics and why is it used to teach reading?

By Rauno Parrila, Director and Professor, Australian Centre for the Advancement of Literacy, Australian Catholic University
Anne Castles, ARC Laureate Professor at the Australian Centre for the Advancement of Literacy, Australian Catholic University
Saskia Kohnen, Director, Australian Literacy Clinic, Australian Catholic University
Victoria has just announced all government schools will be required to use phonics to teach reading from next year. This brings it in line with approaches in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia.

Some Victorian schools already teach phonics. But Education Minister Ben Carroll


