Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It’s now possible to invest in bitcoin on Australia’s largest stock exchange. Is the currency going mainstream?

By Marta Khomyn, Lecturer, University of Adelaide
Australian bitcoin ‘exchange traded funds’ may still find it hard to attract interest from large institutional investors, who often enjoy lower fees and greater liquidity in the US.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is phonics and why is it used to teach reading?
~ No costing, no clear timelines, no easy legal path: deep scepticism over Dutton’s nuclear plan is warranted
~ Does Israel really want to open a two-front war by attacking Hezbollah in Lebanon?
~ New play American Signs looks at the nefarious world of consultancies – but leaves Australia off the hook
~ We discovered Raja Ampat’s reef manta rays prefer staying close to home – which could help us save more of them
~ Ukraine: Forced Russified Education Under Occupation
~ Attacks on Education in War Surge Globally
~ China: UN Should Act on Crimes Against Humanity
~ The prosecution of Arundhati Roy is business as usual for the Modi government – and bad news for freedom of expression in India
~ Amid scorching heat, 900 people died this week in Saudi Arabia. Climate change has made the Hajj pilgrimage more risky
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter