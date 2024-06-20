Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Forced Russified Education Under Occupation

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Russian textbooks delivered by the occupying authorities to a school in Borova, in Ukraine's Kharkivska region. Photo taken November 2022. © 2022 Human Rights Watch Russian authorities are imposing the Russian curriculum and Kremlin propaganda in Ukrainian schools in occupied areas, and have retaliated against school workers if they refuse to implement the imposed Russian curriculum.Russia should cease all measures to Russify Ukraine’s education system; Ukrainian authorities and foreign donors should work with civil society to keep children connected to learning under…


© Human Rights Watch -
