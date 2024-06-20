Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Attacks on Education in War Surge Globally

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A 14-year-old girl looks at her old school, which was damaged by conflict, in Dara’a Albalad, Syria, on February 7, 2022. © UNICEF/UN0635253/Shahan This report was authored by a partner organization, the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack, and is distributed by Human Rights Watch.(New York) – About 6,000 attacks on education took place in 2022 and 2023, a nearly 20 percent increase compared with the previous two years, the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA) said today in its new report, Education under Attack 2024. Over…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is phonics and why is it used to teach reading?
~ No costing, no clear timelines, no easy legal path: deep scepticism over Dutton’s nuclear plan is warranted
~ Does Israel really want to open a two-front war by attacking Hezbollah in Lebanon?
~ New play American Signs looks at the nefarious world of consultancies – but leaves Australia off the hook
~ It’s now possible to invest in bitcoin on Australia’s largest stock exchange. Is the currency going mainstream?
~ We discovered Raja Ampat’s reef manta rays prefer staying close to home – which could help us save more of them
~ Ukraine: Forced Russified Education Under Occupation
~ China: UN Should Act on Crimes Against Humanity
~ The prosecution of Arundhati Roy is business as usual for the Modi government – and bad news for freedom of expression in India
~ Amid scorching heat, 900 people died this week in Saudi Arabia. Climate change has made the Hajj pilgrimage more risky
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter