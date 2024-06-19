Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Walking can prevent low back pain, a new study shows

By Tash Pocovi, Postdoctoral research fellow, Department of Health Sciences, Macquarie University
Christine Lin, Professor, Institute for Musculoskeletal Health, University of Sydney
Mark Hancock, Professor of Physiotherapy, Macquarie University
Petra Graham, Associate Professor, School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, Macquarie University
Simon French, Professor of Musculoskeletal Disorders, Macquarie University
In a new study, we found that a program combining walking and education can effectively reduce the recurrence of low back pain.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
