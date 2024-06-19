Walking can prevent low back pain, a new study shows
By Tash Pocovi, Postdoctoral research fellow, Department of Health Sciences, Macquarie University
Christine Lin, Professor, Institute for Musculoskeletal Health, University of Sydney
Mark Hancock, Professor of Physiotherapy, Macquarie University
Petra Graham, Associate Professor, School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, Macquarie University
Simon French, Professor of Musculoskeletal Disorders, Macquarie University
In a new study, we found that a program combining walking and education can effectively reduce the recurrence of low back pain.
- Wednesday, June 19, 2024