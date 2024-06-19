Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Defunct satellites burning up in the atmosphere could damage the ozone layer. Here’s how

By Robyn Schofield, Associate Professor and Associate Dean (Environment and Sustainability), The University of Melbourne
Burnt-up satellites could dump hundreds of tonnes of aluminium in the stratosphere every year. An atmospheric chemist explains what that might meanThe Conversation


