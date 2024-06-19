Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hybrid cars are having a moment – even though they’re dirtier than we think. What’s behind their popularity?

By Hussein Dia, Professor of Future Urban Mobility, Swinburne University of Technology
Hybrid vehicles are having a real moment in Australia and overseas. The problem is, they’re not as clean as we think.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ By clearing protest encampments, universities put property over people
~ Gig platform workers need better health and well-being protections
~ Tony Blair sold the UK on a vision for the future. Can Keir Starmer do the same to return Labour to power?
~ Defunct satellites burning up in the atmosphere could damage the ozone layer. Here’s how
~ At a time of crisis, reading books can help us make sense of the world
~ ‘I felt too whakamā to go to the doctor’ – how feelings of shame stop people seeking healthcare
~ People are spending hours clicking on a banana to (maybe) make some money. A 300-year-old behavioural economics theory explains why
~ Big cars might make you feel safer. But here’s how vehicle size impacts others in a crash
~ Recovering lost wages is nearly impossible for Australia’s underpaid migrant workers. Here’s how to fix the problem
~ Climate change is helping the H5N1 bird flu virus spread and evolve
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter