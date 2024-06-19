Climate change is helping the H5N1 bird flu virus spread and evolve
By Nitish Boodhoo, Research Associate, Department of Pathobiology, University of Guelph
Shayan Sharif, Professor of Immunology and Associate Dean, Research and Graduate Studies, University of Guelph
H5N1 is the latest evidence that climate change is altering how viruses spread and evolve. It is essential that global public health officials take these dynamics into account.
- Wednesday, June 19, 2024