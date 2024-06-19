Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Authorities must immediately release arbitrarily detained opposition activists

By Amnesty International
Responding to the arbitrary detention and allegations of torture of more than 70 members of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party following a mass arrest on 16 June 2024, Khanyo Farisè, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Southern Africa, said: “The arrest and continued arbitrary detention of 77 opposition members who had peacefully […] The post Zimbabwe: Authorities must immediately release arbitrarily detained opposition activists appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
