Human Rights Observatory

Catalonia independence: electoral shift marks the beginning of a new era in a region fraught with political tension

By Víctor Climent Sanjuán, Profesor Titular de Sociología, Universitat de Barcelona
In Catalonia’s elections, held on 12 May, pro-independence parties lost the parliamentary majority that had allowed them to govern since 2015. It was their first electoral defeat in decades.

They lost to the Socialists’ Party of Catalonia (PSC, Partit dels Socialistes de Catalunya), the Catalan wing of Spain’s ruling PSOE, with former health minister Salvador Illa expected to take over as president by the end of August.

