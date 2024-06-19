Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Wales could become world’s first country to criminalise politicians who lie

By Stephen Clear, Lecturer in Constitutional and Administrative Law, and Public Procurement, Bangor University
Trust and confidence in UK politics and the election system have never been lower. One of the central reasons for this breakdown in trust is the widespread popular belief that some politicians have made a practice of lying to the public. Research published in 2022 showed the British public overwhelmingly wanted lying politicians to face consequences.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
