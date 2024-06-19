People are worried about the media using AI for stories of consequence, but less so for sports and entertainment
By Amy Ross Arguedas, Postdoctoral Researcher Fellow, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, University of Oxford, University of Oxford
Nic Newman, Senior Research Associate, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, University of Oxford
People are concerned about the use of AI in newsrooms, but it depends on the type of news. Sports and entertainment don’t draw the same concern.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 19, 2024