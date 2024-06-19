Tolerance.ca
What would war between Israel and Hezbollah mean for the Middle East? Expert Q&A

By Simon Mabon, Professor of International Relations, Lancaster University
The Israeli military is reported to have signed off on a major offensive against Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based militia, prompting fears that the situation could spiral into a full-blown war. The two sides have been exchanging fire since the conflict in Gaza began with the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. But in recent weeks this has escalated considerably.

Earlier this week, Hezbollah released a nine-minute video featuring drone footage of Israeli military and civilian infrastructure,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
