Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Angola: Police must respect protest rights during planned 22 June demonstrations

By Amnesty International
Police must respect the rights of protesters in Luanda during the planned 22 June demonstrations against economic decline and political repression, said Amnesty International. The organization has documented how Angolan police have regularly and unlawfully fired at protesters with live bullets and tear gas, and conducted mass arrests, among other violations, during peaceful demonstrations since […] The post Angola: Police must respect protest rights during planned 22 June demonstrations appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Independent rights probe highlights Israeli ‘destruction and dislocation’ tactics in Gaza
~ ‘Loyal to the Oil’: Finding religion in the Stanley Cup finals
~ The problems with climate scenarios, and how to fix them
~ Catalonia independence: electoral shift marks the beginning of a new era in a region fraught with political tension
~ Wales could become world’s first country to criminalise politicians who lie
~ Labour wants to make England the best place in the world to be a football fan – but there’s much work to do first
~ Will Labour’s plans deliver for NHS dentistry?
~ Putin-Kim summit has roots in an alliance of ‘isolated’ nations built over decades
~ What Tory plans to scrap self-employed national insurance would mean for taxes and pensions
~ People are worried about the media using AI for stories of consequence, but less so for sports and entertainment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter