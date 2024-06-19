Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Americas: On World Refugee Day, states must prioritize the human rights of those seeking protection in the Americas

By Amnesty International
On the occasion of World Refugee Day, Amnesty International has issued an open letter to the States parties to the Cartagena Declaration on Refugees, who are currently meeting in Bogotá, urging them to put human rights at the heart of their new regional plan of action for the coming decade. “Every year, we see hundreds […] The post Americas: On World Refugee Day, states must prioritize the human rights of those seeking protection in the Americas appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
