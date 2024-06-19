Paying reparations for slavery is possible – based on a study of federal compensation to farmers, fishermen, coal miners, radiation victims and 70 other groups
By Linda J. Bilmes, Daniel Patrick Moynihan Senior Lecturer in Public Policy and Public Finance, Harvard Kennedy School
Cornell William Brooks, Professor of the Practice of Public Leadership and Social Justice, Harvard Kennedy School
Since the 1930s, the federal government has made payments to victims of financial hardships and social injustices. But for those suffering from the harms of slavery, the US remains silent.
