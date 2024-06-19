Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Court blocks grants to Black women entrepreneurs in case that could restrict DEI efforts by companies and charities

By Angela R. Logan, Teaching Professor of Management & Organization, Academic Director of the Master of Nonprofit Administration, University of Notre Dame
A scholar of nonprofits explains why she’s concerned that the decision in the Fearless Fund case could discourage all efforts focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.The Conversation


© The Conversation
More
