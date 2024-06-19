Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ Solstices brought Mayan communities together, using monuments shaped by science and religion – and kingly ambitions, too
~ Paying reparations for slavery is possible – based on a study of federal compensation to farmers, fishermen, coal miners, radiation victims and 70 other groups
~ Raw milk health risks significantly outweigh any potential benefits − food scientists and nutritionists explain why
~ Lynn Conway was a trans woman in tech − and underappreciated for decades after she helped launch the computing revolution
~ Court blocks grants to Black women entrepreneurs in case that could restrict DEI efforts by companies and charities
~ Why expanding access to algebra is a matter of civil rights
~ Heat exposure during pregnancy can lead to a lifetime of health problems
~ Somalia army vs al-Shabaab: as African Union troops leave, which is the stronger military force?
~ Canada’s family-based immigration program for Sudanese fleeing war is too little, too late
~ Republic of Congo: Suspension of Metssa Congo’s activities must be followed by urgent investigation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter