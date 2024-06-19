Canada’s family-based immigration program for Sudanese fleeing war is too little, too late
By Christina Clark-Kazak, Professor, Public and International Affairs, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Bantayehu Shiferaw Chanie, Visiting Researcher, Public and International Affairs, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
By capping immigration applications from Sudanese people fleeing the civil war at 3,250, and limiting eligibility to Sudanese with family in Canada, the federal government is leaving millions behind.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 19, 2024