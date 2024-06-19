Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Republic of Congo: Suspension of Metssa Congo’s activities must be followed by urgent investigation

By Amnesty International
Responding to the Congolese Ministry of the Environment’s total suspension of Metssa Congo’s operations until further notice because of the major risk its recycling plant poses to health and the environment, Samira Daoud, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa, said: “We welcome the decision to suspend Metssa Congo’s operations following the publication […] The post Republic of Congo: Suspension of Metssa Congo’s activities must be followed by urgent investigation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Solstices brought Mayan communities together, using monuments shaped by science and religion – and kingly ambitions, too
~ Paying reparations for slavery is possible – based on a study of federal compensation to farmers, fishermen, coal miners, radiation victims and 70 other groups
~ Raw milk health risks significantly outweigh any potential benefits − food scientists and nutritionists explain why
~ Lynn Conway was a trans woman in tech − and underappreciated for decades after she helped launch the computing revolution
~ Court blocks grants to Black women entrepreneurs in case that could restrict DEI efforts by companies and charities
~ Why expanding access to algebra is a matter of civil rights
~ Nigeria’s mountain streams are a haven for special creatures – they need protection
~ Heat exposure during pregnancy can lead to a lifetime of health problems
~ Somalia army vs al-Shabaab: as African Union troops leave, which is the stronger military force?
~ Canada’s family-based immigration program for Sudanese fleeing war is too little, too late
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter