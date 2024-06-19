Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Knife crime has increased in England and Wales over the last decade – here’s how the next government can prevent it

By Toby Davies, Associate Professor in Criminal Justice Data Analytics, University of Leeds
Graham Farrell, Professor of Crime Science, University of Leeds
Shocking news stories, such as the conviction of two 12-year-old boys for a fatal machete attack in Wolverhampton, have fuelled worries of an “epidemic” of knife crime in England and Wales. A new survey of 2,000 young people found that nearly half are worried about knife crime. In their campaigns for the forthcoming election, both Labour and the Conservatives have promised to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Microplastics and nanoplastics have been found throughout the human body – how worried should we be?
~ ABC chair Kim Williams calls for public broadcaster to be ‘national campfire’ and to understand its audiences better
~ Kevin Jonas has basal cell carcinoma – here’s what you should know about this form of skin cancer
~ Is Keir Starmer a socialist?
~ Starmer and Sunak agree the UK needs more houses to ease the crisis – here’s how their plans compare
~ Euro 2024: football is a magnet for online abuse – but it is also the ideal platform to challenge it
~ Namibia: Ensure safety of LGBTI persons amid High Court verdict in “sodomy” case
~ US: Florida School Laws Discriminate against Black, LGBTQ People
~ Farmers told me what they really think about reintroducing lynx and wolves to Britain and Ireland
~ Australia’s tax system is being weaponised against victims of domestic abuse. Here’s how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter