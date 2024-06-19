Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Florida School Laws Discriminate against Black, LGBTQ People

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Students in Hillsborough County protest after Florida education officials voted to ban classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in all public-school grades, expanding on the “Don’t Say Gay” law signed by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in Tampa, Florida, April 21, 2023.  © 2023 REUTERS/Octavio Jones © 2023 REUTERS/Octavio Jones (Tallahassee) – Florida’s recent educational laws and policies fuel discrimination and fear, said Florida Rising, the Rule of Law Impact Lab at Stanford Law School, and Human Rights Watch in a report…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Microplastics and nanoplastics have been found throughout the human body – how worried should we be?
~ ABC chair Kim Williams calls for public broadcaster to be ‘national campfire’ and to understand its audiences better
~ Kevin Jonas has basal cell carcinoma – here’s what you should know about this form of skin cancer
~ Knife crime has increased in England and Wales over the last decade – here’s how the next government can prevent it
~ Is Keir Starmer a socialist?
~ Starmer and Sunak agree the UK needs more houses to ease the crisis – here’s how their plans compare
~ Euro 2024: football is a magnet for online abuse – but it is also the ideal platform to challenge it
~ Namibia: Ensure safety of LGBTI persons amid High Court verdict in “sodomy” case
~ Farmers told me what they really think about reintroducing lynx and wolves to Britain and Ireland
~ Australia’s tax system is being weaponised against victims of domestic abuse. Here’s how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter