Our smartphone screening tool could help detect strokes faster – and lead to quicker treatment
By Dinesh Kumar, Professor, Electrical and Biomedical Engineering, RMIT University
Guilherme Camargo de Oliveira, PhD Candidate, School of Engineering, RMIT University
Nemuel Daniel Pah, Visiting Associate Professor, STEM College, RMIT University
Quoc Cuong Ngo, Research Fellow, School of Engineering, RMIT University
Timely stroke treatment can limit brain damage and improve outcomes for patients. But this depends on early recognition of the symptoms, which is not always easy.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 19, 2024