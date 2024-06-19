Whips, adultery and a ‘Loin King’: what is it about Tory political players writing scandalous books?
By Jodi McAlister, Senior Lecturer in Writing, Literature and Culture, Deakin University
Amy Burge, Associate Professor in Popular Fiction, University of Birmingham
Cleo Watson, former co-deputy chief of staff to Boris Johnson, was fined in the infamous “PartyGate” scandal involving gatherings held at government buildings while the United Kingdom was under a pandemic…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 18, 2024