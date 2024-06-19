Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The AEC has redrawn the boundaries for federal seats. How will this affect the next election?

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Redistributions are held to keep the number of enrolled voters in each seat roughly equal. In Australia, this equal population per seat is possible for a particular state or territory’s seats, but not for all seats in the House of Representatives.

ABC election analyst Antony Green said in June 2023 that all original states are entitled to at least five House seats, so Tasmania has five seats even though its population should only give…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How will China balance Russian and European relations after the Swiss Peace Summit?
~ Improving gender equality will help end violence against women, but it’s only part of the puzzle
~ Whips, adultery and a ‘Loin King’: what is it about Tory political players writing scandalous books?
~ Please stop obsessing over words. It’s quite simple: the RBA thinks inflation is too high
~ I’ve been given opioids after surgery to take at home. What do I need to know?
~ Shelley Lasica’s When I Am Not There asks: how do you create a gallery exhibition on 40 years of dance?
~ Dutton goes nuclear, proposing seven government-owned generators with the first starting in 2030s
~ Systematic terror, brutal atrocities rife in Myanmar: UN human rights chief
~ ‘Decolonizing Lens’: Winnipeg and virtual film series reflects the beauty of Indigenous worldviews
~ How Biden’s executive order to protect immigrant spouses of citizens from deportation will benefit their families and communities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter