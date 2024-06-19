I’ve been given opioids after surgery to take at home. What do I need to know?
By Katelyn Jauregui, PhD Candidate and Clinical Pharmacist, School of Pharmacy, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Asad Patanwala, Professor, Sydney School of Pharmacy, University of Sydney
Jonathan Penm, Senior lecturer, School of Pharmacy, University of Sydney
Shania Liu, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Alberta
Opioids are commonly prescribed when you’re discharged from hospital after surgery to help manage pain at home.
These strong painkillers may have unwanted side effects or harms, such as constipation, drowsiness or the risk of dependence.
However, there are steps you can take to minimise those harms and use opioids more safely as you recover from surgery.
Which types of opioids are most common?
The most commonly prescribed opioids after surgery in Australia…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 18, 2024