Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I’ve been given opioids after surgery to take at home. What do I need to know?

By Katelyn Jauregui, PhD Candidate and Clinical Pharmacist, School of Pharmacy, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
Asad Patanwala, Professor, Sydney School of Pharmacy, University of Sydney
Jonathan Penm, Senior lecturer, School of Pharmacy, University of Sydney
Shania Liu, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, University of Alberta
Opioids are commonly prescribed when you’re discharged from hospital after surgery to help manage pain at home.

These strong painkillers may have unwanted side effects or harms, such as constipation, drowsiness or the risk of dependence.

However, there are steps you can take to minimise those harms and use opioids more safely as you recover from surgery.

Which types of opioids are most common?


The most commonly prescribed opioids after surgery in Australia…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How will China balance Russian and European relations after the Swiss Peace Summit?
~ Improving gender equality will help end violence against women, but it’s only part of the puzzle
~ Whips, adultery and a ‘Loin King’: what is it about Tory political players writing scandalous books?
~ Please stop obsessing over words. It’s quite simple: the RBA thinks inflation is too high
~ The AEC has redrawn the boundaries for federal seats. How will this affect the next election?
~ Shelley Lasica’s When I Am Not There asks: how do you create a gallery exhibition on 40 years of dance?
~ Dutton goes nuclear, proposing seven government-owned generators with the first starting in 2030s
~ Systematic terror, brutal atrocities rife in Myanmar: UN human rights chief
~ ‘Decolonizing Lens’: Winnipeg and virtual film series reflects the beauty of Indigenous worldviews
~ How Biden’s executive order to protect immigrant spouses of citizens from deportation will benefit their families and communities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter