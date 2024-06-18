Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Biden’s executive order to protect immigrant spouses of citizens from deportation will benefit their families and communities

By Jane Lilly López, Assistant Professor of Sociology, Brigham Young University
Kristina Fullerton Rico, Research Fellow, Center for Racial Justice, Ford School of Public Policy, University of Michigan
Biden’s executive action will shield approximately 500,000 undocumented spouses of US citizens, as well as 50,000 children, from deportation and give them the legal right to stay in the US.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Decolonizing Lens’: Winnipeg and virtual film series reflects the beauty of Indigenous worldviews
~ Infant’s tragic death after neglect sparks urgent calls for system changes
~ Egypt: Authorities must end campaign of mass arrests and forced returns of Sudanese refugees
~ China: Hundreds of Uyghur Village Names Change
~ Where are the women from peripheral areas in Brazilian politics?
~ EPA has lowered the screening level for lead in soil – here’s what that could mean for households across the US
~ Young investors: Here’s some tips for getting into the market
~ How Indigenous peoples are reclaiming their celebrations of the summer solstice − and using them to resist
~ The renaming of universities and campus buildings reflects changing attitudes and values
~ Pay transparency would help close NZ’s gender gap – why is progress so slow?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter