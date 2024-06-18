How Biden’s executive order to protect immigrant spouses of citizens from deportation will benefit their families and communities
By Jane Lilly López, Assistant Professor of Sociology, Brigham Young University
Kristina Fullerton Rico, Research Fellow, Center for Racial Justice, Ford School of Public Policy, University of Michigan
Biden’s executive action will shield approximately 500,000 undocumented spouses of US citizens, as well as 50,000 children, from deportation and give them the legal right to stay in the US.
