Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Infant’s tragic death after neglect sparks urgent calls for system changes

By Hannah McDowell, Doctoral Student, Clinical Psychology, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Melissa Kimber, Assistant Professor & Core Member, Offord Centre for Child Studies, Department of Psychiatry & Behavioural Neurosciences, McMaster University
Nicole Racine, Assistant professor, School of Psychology, Scientist, Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario Research Institute, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
In the wake of an infant death in Kingston, Ont., it is critical for this tragedy to inform changes to policy and to systems that uphold the right to safety and well-being for all Canadian children.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
