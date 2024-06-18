Infant’s tragic death after neglect sparks urgent calls for system changes
By Hannah McDowell, Doctoral Student, Clinical Psychology, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Melissa Kimber, Assistant Professor & Core Member, Offord Centre for Child Studies, Department of Psychiatry & Behavioural Neurosciences, McMaster University
Nicole Racine, Assistant professor, School of Psychology, Scientist, Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario Research Institute, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
In the wake of an infant death in Kingston, Ont., it is critical for this tragedy to inform changes to policy and to systems that uphold the right to safety and well-being for all Canadian children.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 18, 2024