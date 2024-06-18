Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Authorities must end campaign of mass arrests and forced returns of Sudanese refugees

By Amnesty International
The Egyptian authorities must immediately cease the mass arbitrary arrests and unlawful deportations of Sudanese refugees who had crossed the border into Egypt seeking refuge from the conflict in Sudan, Amnesty International said today, in a new report published ahead of World Refugee Day. The report, “Handcuffed like dangerous criminals”: Arbitrary detention and forced returns […] The post Egypt: Authorities must end campaign of mass arrests and forced returns of Sudanese refugees appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


