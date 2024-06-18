Tolerance.ca
China: Hundreds of Uyghur Village Names Change

By Human Rights Watch
.pb-video{ padding-bottom: 99.25%; } .data-table details { font-family: var(--font-sans); } Click to expand Image A signboard reads "Welcome to Hotan Unity New Village" in Hotan, Xinjiang, September 21, 2018. © 2018 Andy Wong/AP Photo (New York) – Chinese authorities in Xinjiang have been systematically changing hundreds of village names with religious, historical, or cultural meaning for Uyghurs into names reflecting recent Chinese Communist Party ideology, Human Rights Watch said today.Human Rights Watch research has identified about 630 villages where the names have…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
