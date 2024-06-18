The renaming of universities and campus buildings reflects changing attitudes and values
By Reuben Rose-Redwood, Professor of Geography and Associate Dean Academic, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Victoria
CindyAnn Rose-Redwood, Associate Teaching Professor, Geography, University of Victoria
Derek H. Alderman, Professor of Geography, University of Tennessee
Students renaming campus buildings during ongoing protests follows years of campus renaming controversies. A study of campus naming policies proposes how to make naming more inclusive.
- Tuesday, June 18, 2024