Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This is billed as a ‘change’ election – but Britain’s electoral system means hardly any seats are true multi-party contests

By Christopher Kirkland, Senior Lecturer in Politics, York St John University
Thomas Lockwood, PhD Candidate, York St John University
With all polls pointing in the same direction, the 2024 election will deliver seismic change. It is being seen as a contest that will practically wipe out one party and deliver a large majority to another. But the reality for most of the voting public will feel quite different, at least at the constituency level.

The Electoral Reform Society has estimated that more than 100 of the UK’s 650 parliamentary seats haven’t changed hands for 100 years or more. Millions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
