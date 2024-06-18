Tolerance.ca
Royal Mail takeover has benefits but poses risk to those reliant on UK’s national postal service

By Nigel Driffield, Professor of International Business, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Selling a British institution to a foreign billionaire is a big deal. In the case of Royal Mail, that deal is not yet done, but the company’s board has agreed to the move in principle.

The 508-year-old postal service, which employs around 150,000 people, has been valued at £5 billion by its potential Czech buyer, Daniel Kretinsky, and shareholders of Royal Mail’s parent company are due to vote on the deal in September 2024.

© The Conversation -
