Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Green party’s plans aren’t perfect but they offer a much-needed attempt at climate leadership

By Richard Sulley, Senior Research Fellow, Sustainability Policy, University of Sheffield
The Green Party manifesto has climate action woven through it - here are the key policies that would reduce emissions and build climate resilience.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Systemic gender oppression in Afghanistan may amount to crimes against humanity
~ ‘Nowhere is safe’ for civilians as Sudan war descends further into chaos
~ Canada’s settler colonial violence in three acts: Calls for solidarity on National Indigenous Peoples Day
~ South Africa’s unity government: 4 crucial factors for it to work
~ Floating solar panels could provide much of Africa’s energy – new research
~ Mother City: a tough, passionate film about the battle for affordable housing in Cape Town
~ G7 overcomes internal wrangling and ‘irrelevance’ barbs to strike US$50 billion deal to support Ukraine
~ This is billed as a ‘change’ election – but Britain’s electoral system means hardly any seats are true multi-party contests
~ Royal Mail takeover has benefits but poses risk to those reliant on UK’s national postal service
~ Eighteenth-century stays are the corset of 2024 – just ask Taylor Swift or Anne Hathaway
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter