Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Epstein-Barr virus: how does a common infection trick the immune system into attacking the brain in people with MS?

By Olivia Thomas, Assistant Professor, Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet
Graham Taylor, Associate Professor in Viral and Tumour Immunology, University of Birmingham
Jill Brooks, Research Fellow, Institute of Cancer and Genomic Sciences, University of Birmingham
Our study provides new insights into the way that immune cells which fight a common virus behave in people with MS.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Systemic gender oppression in Afghanistan may amount to crimes against humanity
~ ‘Nowhere is safe’ for civilians as Sudan war descends further into chaos
~ Canada’s settler colonial violence in three acts: Calls for solidarity on National Indigenous Peoples Day
~ South Africa’s unity government: 4 crucial factors for it to work
~ Floating solar panels could provide much of Africa’s energy – new research
~ Mother City: a tough, passionate film about the battle for affordable housing in Cape Town
~ G7 overcomes internal wrangling and ‘irrelevance’ barbs to strike US$50 billion deal to support Ukraine
~ This is billed as a ‘change’ election – but Britain’s electoral system means hardly any seats are true multi-party contests
~ Royal Mail takeover has benefits but poses risk to those reliant on UK’s national postal service
~ Eighteenth-century stays are the corset of 2024 – just ask Taylor Swift or Anne Hathaway
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter