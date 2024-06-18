Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victory for Same-Sex Marriage in Thailand

By Human Rights Watch
Thailand's Senate voted 130-4 today to pass a same-sex marriage bill that the lower house had approved by an overwhelming majority in March. This makes Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia, and the second in Asia, to recognize same-sex relationships.The Marriage Equality Act makes important amendments to language in Thailand's Civil and Commercial Code concerning spouses, in particular by changing "men and women"…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
