Human Rights Observatory

The world no longer needs new fossil fuels – and the UK could lead the way in making them taboo

By Greg Muttitt, Honorary Research Fellow, Energy & Climate Change, UCL
Fergus Green, Lecturer in Political Theory and Public Policy, UCL
Steve Pye, Associate Professor in Energy Systems, UCL
North Sea oil and gas has become a battleground issue in the UK general election.

North Sea oil and gas has become a battleground issue in the UK general election.

The Labour party's manifesto promises an end to issuing new licenses for finding oil and gas. The Conservative party meanwhile proposes a law that would require the next government…


© The Conversation -
