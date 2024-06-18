What is cervical cancer and how can it be prevented? Answers to key questions
By Abba Mallum, Clinical Radiation Oncology Consultant, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Beatrice M’mboga Akala, Lecturer, University of the Witwatersrand
Maureen Bilinga Tendwa, Researcher, Rhodes University
Rakiya Saidu, Senior Clinical Research Officer , University of Cape Town
Stephen Avery, Professor of Radiation Oncology, University of Pennsylvania
Twalib Ngoma, Consultant Clinical Oncologist, Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences
Wil Ngwa, Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology and Molecular Radiation Sciences, Johns Hopkins University
In 2020 the World Health Organization rolled out a global strategy to eradicate cervical cancer by 2030. This is the fourth-most common cancer among women, claiming an estimated 350,000 lives globally in 2022. More than 80,000 of these deaths were recorded in sub-Saharan Africa. Currently, one…
- Tuesday, June 18, 2024