Human Rights Observatory

High fliers: pleasure-seeking parrots are using aromatic plants, stinky ants and alcohol

By Penny Olsen, Honorary Professor in Ecology and Evolution, Australian National University
Norfolk Island green parrots are self-medicating with pepper tree bark and leaves, to rid themselves of parasites. But is there more to it? Birds are known to indulge in alcohol and take stimulants.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
