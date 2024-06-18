Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious Kids: why do you get pins and needles in your legs when you sit on them?

By Christian Moro, Associate Professor of Science & Medicine, Bond University
Jacob Thorstensen, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences & Medicine, Bond University
Why do you get bubbles (pins and needles) in your legs when you sit on them?

– Bonnie, aged four, Melbourne

That’s a great question, Bonnie.

There are a few reasons we might get a feeling of pins and needles inside our bodies. Sometimes, this feeling happens when we get sick or hurt ourselves. It can also happen because of different health…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
