Human Rights Observatory

Mothers have long been absent from dystopian stories. ‘Maternal cli-fi’ is changing the narrative

By Rachel Williamson, Senior Tutor in English, University of Canterbury
The End We Start From is an ecological disaster story set in a near-future London besieged by floods – as seen through the eyes of a new mother.The Conversation


